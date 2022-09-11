New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 170,337 shares.The stock last traded at 3.28 and had previously closed at 3.46.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
