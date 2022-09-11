New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 170,337 shares.The stock last traded at 3.28 and had previously closed at 3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.