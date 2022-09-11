New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.29 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile



New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

