New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Down 3.2%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.19. 1,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

