New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

