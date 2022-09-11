NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 7,961 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.