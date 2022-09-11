Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 13,656 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $20,893.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,979.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $63,221.53.
Kaleyra Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
