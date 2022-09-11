Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 13,656 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $20,893.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,979.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $63,221.53.

Kaleyra Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Kaleyra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

