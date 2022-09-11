NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

