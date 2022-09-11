NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

