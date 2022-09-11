NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 935,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,613,360 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 1,413.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 307,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NIO by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

