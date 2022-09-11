NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.02.

NN Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

