Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Coverage Initiated at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 price target on the stock.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS NLTBF opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of 6.33 and a fifty-two week high of 9.00.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
