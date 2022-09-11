NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 3.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 5,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,212,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

