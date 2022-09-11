Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 0.4 %

NTNX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.