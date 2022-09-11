Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.92. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 5,033 shares trading hands.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

