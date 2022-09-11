Nuvei (NVEI) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nuvei to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Nuvei Competitors -41.33% -7,275.13% -4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Nuvei Competitors 786 5652 11778 268 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 109.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Nuvei and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million $102.29 million 62.73 Nuvei Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.96

Nuvei’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvei beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.