Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.61 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

