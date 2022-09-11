Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $14.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $873.25 million, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

