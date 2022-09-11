Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $14.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ OPI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $873.25 million, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
