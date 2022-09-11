OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

