Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.40 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.25

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 110.37%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.