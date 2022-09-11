Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Omnicell Stock Up 3.5 %

Omnicell stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

