OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Acquires $19,420.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $19,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $431,201.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneSpan Price Performance

OneSpan stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OneSpan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpan Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

