Oppenheimer Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Lovesac Stock Up 8.6 %

LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

