OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 4,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $10,938.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,878.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
