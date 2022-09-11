OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 4,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $10,938.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,878.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

About OppFi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.