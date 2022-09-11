OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 4,932 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $13,415.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Get OppFi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OppFi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.