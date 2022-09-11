Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $9.93

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.38. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

