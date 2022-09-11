PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 19,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,313,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

