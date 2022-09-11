PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 19,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,313,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
