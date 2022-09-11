Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) PT Raised to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $6.78 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

