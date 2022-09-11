Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Paramount Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paramount Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

