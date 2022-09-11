Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.62 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

