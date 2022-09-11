Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.11.
PTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
