Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Partner Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partner Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

