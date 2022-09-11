Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.