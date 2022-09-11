Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 6.6% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.70. 96,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,978,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

