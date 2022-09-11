Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $244.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.

NYSE PEN opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

