Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 71,966 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,966 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $50,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of MTCH opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

