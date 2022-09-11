Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 8,319 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

