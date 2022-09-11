Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,898.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,051.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

