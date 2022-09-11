Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $4,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,320,000 after acquiring an additional 771,393 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

