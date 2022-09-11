Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 430,944 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $61,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after buying an additional 662,058 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,206,000 after buying an additional 375,509 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

