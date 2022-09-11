Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 7,874 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

