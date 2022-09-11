Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

