Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $12.43 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 549,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,555,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

