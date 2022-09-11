Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $12.53 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.