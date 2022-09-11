Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $48.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,786 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $289.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

