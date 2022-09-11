Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $52.56 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

