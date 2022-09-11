Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $54.70 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $54,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $256.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

