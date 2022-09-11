Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 765,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.