Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,620 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after acquiring an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

