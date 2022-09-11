Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 7,088 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $53,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $355.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

