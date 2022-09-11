PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 25,173 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.18 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.