PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,938,000 after buying an additional 224,823 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

